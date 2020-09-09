Burnes (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers after recording 11 strikeouts and giving up one hit and zero walks over seven scoreless innings.

The 25-year-old allowed a one-out triple to Willi Castro during the fifth inning, but that would be the only baserunner he'd surrender all afternoon. Burnes has a 1.99 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB through 45.1 innings and will have a matchup with the Cardinals early next week.