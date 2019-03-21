Burnes was confirmed as a member of the Brewers' starting rotation Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee elected to go with all of its young arms, sending Chase Anderson to the bullpen. Burnes had some success as a reliever last season and will look to carry that through to this year as he transitions back to his preferred starting role. In 47 innings (including his work in the postseason), he recorded a 2.49 ERA and a 46:12 K:BB.