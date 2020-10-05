Brewers general manager David Stearns said Monday that Burnes won't require offseason surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from his left oblique strain with rest and rehab, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though Burnes' oblique strain was significant enough to sideline him for the team's three-game National League Wild Card series with the Dodgers last week, the 25-year-old apparently isn't dealing with any significant structural damage to his core-muscle area. His activity may remain limited for the next couple of weeks while he looks to move past the issue, but Burnes should otherwise be in store for a normal offseason. Burnes should head into 2021 as a likely top-100 selection in fantasy drafts after dazzling during the abbreviated 2020 campaign with a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 88 strikeouts while allowing only two home runs in 59.2 innings.