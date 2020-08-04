Burnes didn't factor into the decision while working 3.2 innings out of the bullpen Monday in the Brewers' 6-4 loss to the White Sox. He struck out five and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks.

After starting in his first appearance back on July 25, Burnes was deployed as a "piggyback" pitcher behind Brett Anderson (finger), whose arm wasn't conditioned to handle a normal starter's workload in his season debut. Since Burnes threw 64 pitches in the relief outing, he'll likely be down for the remaining three games of the series before potentially returning to action in a starting role over the weekend during the Brewers' three-game set with Cincinnati. Burnes' relief appearance could pave the way for one of Freddy Peralta or Eric Lauer to make a spot start Thursday or Friday.