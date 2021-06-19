Burnes allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's loss to Colorado. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

It was another subpar outing for Burnes as he couldn't really find his groove Friday. He allowed three runs before being taken out of the contest for Brent Suter who would let an inherited runner reach home. Burnes has given up eight runs (seven earned) across 9.1 innings over his last two outings, raising his ERA to 2.62. The 26-year-old righty is lined up for a rematch at home with the Rockies next week.