Brewers' Corey Knebel: Allows homer but gets save
Knebel allowed a run on two hits (including one homer) Wednesday against the Twins but still picked up his tenth save of this season.
Knebel allowed a solo homer to Eduardo Escobar and let the tying run reach base but ended up getting the job done. The run was just the second one Knebel has allowed in his last 12 appearances, and he looks to be back in form after missing a month earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.
