Brewers' Corey Knebel: Allows run in return
Knebel allowed a home run but otherwise recorded three outs in a non-save situation Wednesday in his first appearance since April 5.
Manager Craig Counsell, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, indicated prior to Wednesday's game that Knebel would not immediately reclaim the closer's role, and that was indeed the case, as Counsell inserted him into the game in the seventh inning with the Brewers already down four runs. Counsell added that he would like to get Knebel "some appearances" before using him in a save situation, but he also clearly stated he is free to "change (his) mind" about Knebel's usage. One way or another, it should not be long before Knebel is ready to close games again, but even when he is, he could cede some opportunities to Josh Hader, who converted five multi-inning saves in Knebel's absence.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Will be activated Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Back with club but not yet activated•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Nearing return to Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tosses perfect inning in rehab outing•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set for rehab appearances•
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...