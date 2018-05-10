Brewers' Corey Knebel: Allows run in return

Knebel allowed a home run but otherwise recorded three outs in a non-save situation Wednesday in his first appearance since April 5.

Manager Craig Counsell, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, indicated prior to Wednesday's game that Knebel would not immediately reclaim the closer's role, and that was indeed the case, as Counsell inserted him into the game in the seventh inning with the Brewers already down four runs. Counsell added that he would like to get Knebel "some appearances" before using him in a save situation, but he also clearly stated he is free to "change (his) mind" about Knebel's usage. One way or another, it should not be long before Knebel is ready to close games again, but even when he is, he could cede some opportunities to Josh Hader, who converted five multi-inning saves in Knebel's absence.