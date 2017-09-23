Brewers' Corey Knebel: Availability Saturday uncertain

Knebel allowed one earned run over two innings and took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell to the Cubs. He allowed two hits and posted a 2:3 K:BB in his appearance.

Knebel was needed for 34 pitches Friday -- his most since May 11 -- and he could not keep the Cubs off the basepaths, and ultimately the scoreboard. With Knebel testing the limits of his pitch count Friday and the Brewers and Cubs squaring off early Saturday afternoon, he may not be available out of the Brewers' bullpen. If the Brewers find themselves in a save situation, manager Craig Counsell could opt to go with Anthony Swarzak or Jeremy Jeffress instead.