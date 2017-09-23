Brewers' Corey Knebel: Availability Saturday uncertain
Knebel allowed one earned run over two innings and took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell to the Cubs. He allowed two hits and posted a 2:3 K:BB in his appearance.
Knebel was needed for 34 pitches Friday -- his most since May 11 -- and he could not keep the Cubs off the basepaths, and ultimately the scoreboard. With Knebel testing the limits of his pitch count Friday and the Brewers and Cubs squaring off early Saturday afternoon, he may not be available out of the Brewers' bullpen. If the Brewers find themselves in a save situation, manager Craig Counsell could opt to go with Anthony Swarzak or Jeremy Jeffress instead.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Likely unavailable Thursday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Implodes in loss Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Strikes out two, earns 37th save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns 36th save with scoreless inning•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Twirls clean inning for 35th save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Fans side for 34th save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...