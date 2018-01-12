Brewers' Corey Knebel: Avoids arbitration with Brewers
Knebel agreed to a one-year, $3.65 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. He enters his age-26 season as one of the most dominant, trustworthy closers in the game. Knebel posted a 1.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 76 innings last season and was successful on 39 of 45 save chances.
