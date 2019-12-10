Brewers' Corey Knebel: Avoids arbitration
Knebel (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of March, although his recovery seems to be progressing well and he could have a relatively normal spring training. Given Josh Hader's emergence as the closer last season, Knebel likely won't serve as the closer in 2020, but he could receive some saves in order to help limit Hader's workload.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Could throw off mound in January•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Recovery going as planned•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: To undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Recovery path to be determined Friday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Decision not imminent•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: On Strasburg, Pham
From the Stephen Strasburg signing to the Tommy Pham trade to the renewed sleeper appeal for...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...