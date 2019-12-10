Play

Brewers' Corey Knebel: Avoids arbitration

Knebel (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of March, although his recovery seems to be progressing well and he could have a relatively normal spring training. Given Josh Hader's emergence as the closer last season, Knebel likely won't serve as the closer in 2020, but he could receive some saves in order to help limit Hader's workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories