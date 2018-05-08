Brewers' Corey Knebel: Back with club but not yet activated
Knebel (hamstring) rejoined the Brewers on Tuesday, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Knebel spent a few days rehabbing with the Brewers' Double-A squad, and it appears the Brewers don't need to see him in any more minor-league games before activating him from the disabled list. That roster move has not officially been made as of yet, but it could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon; and if not, it looks like it will occur at some point this week.
