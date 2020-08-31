Knebel (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at the alternate training site Monday.
Knebel will likely work for at least a few days in Appleton before rejoining the big club. He has not been the same guy as he was before getting Tommy John surgery, but he will likely still get some high-leverage work down the stretch after setup man David Phelps was traded to the Phillies on Monday.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Moved to injured list•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Manager pleased with velocity•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Cautious coming out of rehab work•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Limited to side sessions in rehab•