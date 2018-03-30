Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows first save opportunity

Knebel pitched one inning and blew a save Thursday against the Padres, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one.

Knebel got his first opportunity as a closer in 2017 and excelled in the role, striking out 126 batters in just 76 innings and converting 39 out of 45 save chances. As a result, he should have a relatively long leash on the closing role for the Brewers in 2018, but blowing a save is not a positive way to start the season. If trouble persists, Jacob Barnes, Jeremy Jeffress, and Matt Albers all could potentially step into the closer's role, but there is no reason to add any of them at this point as Knebel should remain entrenched in the closer role.