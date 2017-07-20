Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows save, ends record-setting whiff streak
Knebel suffered his fifth blown save of the season Wednesday, giving up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning against the Pirates.
The Brew Crew went on to lose in extras, so at least he wasn't on the hook for that. However, Knebel also failed to strike out a batter for the first time this season, ending his streak at 45 consecutive games with a whiff -- an all-time MLB record for a single season. In truth, he's actually been on a bit of skid recently, walking 10 batters and giving up five runs in his last 7.2 innings, but this is most likely just a rough patch that Knebel will get past soon enough.
