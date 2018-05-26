Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows save Friday
Knebel gave up a run on one hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning Friday to blow his second save of the season in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.
He couldn't consistently find the strike zone in this one, throwing only 18 of 33 pitches for strikes, and Knebel's struggles were magnified by the dominance of Josh Hader in the two innings prior to his entry into the game, as well as Jeremy Jeffress' efforts in relieving him. Knebel had only two walks in 8.2 innings on the season coming into Friday, but if his control continues to regress, the Brewers have other options to handle his share of the closing duties.
