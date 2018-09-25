Brewers' Corey Knebel: Closes door with Jeffress unavailable

Knebel struck out three batters and picked up his 16th save of the season in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Incumbent closer Jeremy Jeffress was unavailable Monday due to neck spasms, so Knebel was used in his previous role, and he encountered no issues other than hitting the penultimate batter of the game. Knebel has looked like the 2017 version of himself his month, giving up just two hits while posting a 24:2 K:BB in 12.1 scoreless innings. Jeffress has been similarly effective and figures to get his job back, but the Brewers will also likely be cautious with him the rest of the way, so Knebel could be used in a save situation again before the regular season comes to a close.