Brewers' Corey Knebel: Closes door with Jeffress unavailable
Knebel struck out three batters and picked up his 16th save of the season in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.
Incumbent closer Jeremy Jeffress was unavailable Monday due to neck spasms, so Knebel was used in his previous role, and he encountered no issues other than hitting the penultimate batter of the game. Knebel has looked like the 2017 version of himself his month, giving up just two hits while posting a 24:2 K:BB in 12.1 scoreless innings. Jeffress has been similarly effective and figures to get his job back, but the Brewers will also likely be cautious with him the rest of the way, so Knebel could be used in a save situation again before the regular season comes to a close.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Continues to roll•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records four-out save versus Giants•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Returns from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set to return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Slated for lower-leverage work after blowup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...