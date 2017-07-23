Brewers' Corey Knebel: Collects 17th save Saturday

Knebel fired a perfect inning while striking out two to earn his 17th save Saturday against the Phillies.

Knebel was protecting a one-run lead, and was able to close the door on the Phillies by throwing just 12 pitches. Despite blowing five saves, he's been a strong fantasy option based on both his ability to save games and his phenomenal 1.75 ERA.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast