Brewers' Corey Knebel: Collects 17th save Saturday
Knebel fired a perfect inning while striking out two to earn his 17th save Saturday against the Phillies.
Knebel was protecting a one-run lead, and was able to close the door on the Phillies by throwing just 12 pitches. Despite blowing five saves, he's been a strong fantasy option based on both his ability to save games and his phenomenal 1.75 ERA.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows save, ends record-setting whiff streak•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Fans two for 16th save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Strikes out pair in 15th save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Leads MLB relievers with 75 first-half strikeouts•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 13th save Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...