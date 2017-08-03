Brewers' Corey Knebel: Collects 20th save

Knebel struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 20th save of the season during Thursday's win over St. Louis.

Knebel has converted 20 of 24 saves since taking over the closer role and boasts an elite 1.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 15.7 K/9 for the year. It's encouraging that he's bounced back from poor outings without falling into a funk, and as a result, he should continue to have a long leash on ninth-inning duties for the Brewers.