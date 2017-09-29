Brewers' Corey Knebel: Collects 39th save

Knebel struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 39th save of the season during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

Knebel has now converted consecutive saves without allowing a run. He had taken the loss in each of his previous two appearances, which also included one blown save, so it's an encouraging rebound with the season on the line. Knebel has emerged as a high-end closer and now sports a 1.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 14.9 K/9 to go along with his 39 saves.