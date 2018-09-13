Brewers' Corey Knebel: Continues to roll
Knebel pitched 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs. He gave up just one hit and struck out two batters in the game.
Knebel entered Wednesday's frame in the fifth inning with the Brewers up 2-0, and although he allowed an inherited runner to score, he did not cede the lead. Knebel went on to pitch a perfect sixth inning, but in a rare move, the official scorer decided to credit fellow reliever Josh Hader with the win instead. Knebel picked up a save in his previous outing, but that was with both Hader and Jeremy Jeffress unavailable, and it would likely take similar circumstances for him to be used in that spot the rest of the way. Regardless, Knebel has still been producing in several categories since returning from a brief minor-league stint at the end of August, allowing just one runner to reach base while striking out 12 batters over 6.2 scoreless frames this month.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records four-out save versus Giants•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Returns from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set to return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Slated for lower-leverage work after blowup•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Suffers loss Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...