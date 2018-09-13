Brewers' Corey Knebel: Continues to roll

Knebel pitched 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs. He gave up just one hit and struck out two batters in the game.

Knebel entered Wednesday's frame in the fifth inning with the Brewers up 2-0, and although he allowed an inherited runner to score, he did not cede the lead. Knebel went on to pitch a perfect sixth inning, but in a rare move, the official scorer decided to credit fellow reliever Josh Hader with the win instead. Knebel picked up a save in his previous outing, but that was with both Hader and Jeremy Jeffress unavailable, and it would likely take similar circumstances for him to be used in that spot the rest of the way. Regardless, Knebel has still been producing in several categories since returning from a brief minor-league stint at the end of August, allowing just one runner to reach base while striking out 12 batters over 6.2 scoreless frames this month.