Brewers' Corey Knebel: Could throw off mound in January

Knebel (elbow) is seven weeks into a flat-ground throwing program and is hopeful to throw off a mound in January, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Knebel underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of March, and his recovery appears to be going smoothly to this point. Assuming he's able to achieve his goal of returning to a mound by January, the right-hander could have a relatively normal spring training, per McCalvy.