Brewers' Corey Knebel: Dealing with minor knee issue

Knebel exited Saturday's spring game against the Rockies for precautionary reasons with a left knee issue, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knebel entered the game after it begun raining and the wet mound apparently caused some issues. Manager Craig Counsell indicated the injury doesn't appear serious, and Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Brewers' closer is expected to miss minimal time.