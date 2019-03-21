Brewers' Corey Knebel: Dealing with tired arm

Knebel has stopped throwing in recent days due to a tired arm, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Knebel insists the issue is minor and nothing to worry about, noting he's not dealing with any soreness. "Just giving it a break," the right-hander said Wednesday. While Knebel doesn't seem worried about the issue, it will be a situation worth monitoring with Opening Day just over a week away. Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) is already expected to open the year on the IL, so Josh Hader would likely be tasked with closer duties should Knebel be forced to miss the start of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories