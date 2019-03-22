Brewers' Corey Knebel: Decision not imminent

Knebel's plan of action for his partial UCL tear won't be decided on for around a week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Knebel has pitched through a low-level elbow problem for the past four years and has had excellent results, so specialists will have to determine how much of the damage is new and how much he'll be able to shake off. Rehab and surgery are his two options, and neither will be a short process. With Jeremy Jeffress also set to miss time with a shoulder injury, Josh Hader could be used in save situations early in the season. The Brewers have also been linked to free agent Craig Kimbrel.