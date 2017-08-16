Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns 24th save
Knebel threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Pirates on Wednesday for his 24th save of the season.
After Manny Pina gave the Brewers the lead in the eighth, Knebel made quick work of the Pirates in the ninth, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches. Knebel has been excellent since the break, successfully converting all but one of his 11 save chances while allowing one run on 10 hits over 15 innings.
