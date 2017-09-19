Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns 36th save with scoreless inning

Knebel worked around a hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 36th save of the season Monday against the Pirates.

Knebel struck out the first two men he faced before Gregory Polanco was tagged out trying to stretch a single into two. He threw 11 of 16 pitches for strikes and recorded multiple punchouts for the third consecutive outing. Knebel has been a nice surprise this season and continues to rack up saves down the stretch.