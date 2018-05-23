Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns second save in as many days

Knebel worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his third save of the season Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Knebel walked the first man he faced, but a caught stealing helped him as he recorded a strikeout and a groundout to record his second save in as many days. Josh Hader pitched two innings ahead of Knebel, who looks to have regained his strong hold on the team's closer role, despite a loaded back end of the bullpen. The All-Star has now tossed five consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 4.15 to go along with a stellar 0.69 WHIP.