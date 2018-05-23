Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns second save in as many days
Knebel worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his third save of the season Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Knebel walked the first man he faced, but a caught stealing helped him as he recorded a strikeout and a groundout to record his second save in as many days. Josh Hader pitched two innings ahead of Knebel, who looks to have regained his strong hold on the team's closer role, despite a loaded back end of the bullpen. The All-Star has now tossed five consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 4.15 to go along with a stellar 0.69 WHIP.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches second save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Shuts door in non-save situation•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Looking like his old self•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Allows run in return•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Will be activated Wednesday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart