Brewers' Corey Knebel: Exits Saturday's game
Knebel left Saturday's spring game against the Rockies with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Knebel issued a four-pitch walk to his third batter he faced and subsequently called the training staff to the mound. The 25-year-old didn't appear to be favoring anything in particular as he exited and there's been no indication as to what the injury could be. The Brewers should provide an update in the near future.
