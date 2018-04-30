Brewers' Corey Knebel: Faces live hitters Monday

Knebel (hamstring) threw a 25-pitch live bullpen session Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knebel was able to face live hitters for the first time since injuring his hamstring in early April and landing on the DL. The Brewers are expected to wait and see how he feels Tuesday before laying out the next steps in his rehab, but if Knebel continues to progress on schedule, manager Craig Counsell indicated he could rejoin the Brewers during their next road trip, which begins May 10 and runs through May 20.