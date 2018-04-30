Brewers' Corey Knebel: Faces live hitters Monday
Knebel (hamstring) threw a 25-pitch live bullpen session Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Knebel was able to face live hitters for the first time since injuring his hamstring in early April and landing on the DL. The Brewers are expected to wait and see how he feels Tuesday before laying out the next steps in his rehab, but if Knebel continues to progress on schedule, manager Craig Counsell indicated he could rejoin the Brewers during their next road trip, which begins May 10 and runs through May 20.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: On track for mid-May return•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Throws off mound•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Out at least six weeks•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Heads to disabled list•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Suffers hamstring injury, will require DL stint•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Leaves with leg injury Thursday•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues