Brewers' Corey Knebel: Fans side for 34th save

Knebel struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 34th save of the season during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Sunday's save makes it 18 in a row for the 25-year-old righty, and he's now up to 34 for the campaign with a 1.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15.2 K/9. Knebel's second-half run has positioned him among the best closers in both the real and virtual game.