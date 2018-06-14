Brewers' Corey Knebel: Grabs sixth save

Knebel picked up his sixth save of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs.

The save was the first of the month for Knebel, who punched out two batters Wednesday and did not allow a runner to reach base. Knebel has allowed zero earned runs and just two runners on base over his last three appearances, which has helped drop his ERA to a season-best 3.95 and his WHIP to a tidy 1.02.