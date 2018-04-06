Brewers' Corey Knebel: Heads to disabled list
Knebel was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell confirmed following Thursday's game that Knebel would be headed to the DL, so the move is not a surprise. Knebel strained his hamstring while throwing a pitch and collapsed almost immediately. There hasn't yet been a timeline reported for Knebel's return. He'll be out until April 16 at minimum but could certainly miss more than that. The Brewers' closer situation is very much up in the air, with Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes, Matt Albers and Jeremy Jeffress all having reasonable claims on the position.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Out at least six weeks•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Suffers hamstring injury, will require DL stint•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Leaves with leg injury Thursday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Rebounds from blown save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows first save opportunity•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Not too sharp this spring•
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....