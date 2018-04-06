Brewers' Corey Knebel: Heads to disabled list

Knebel was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Craig Counsell confirmed following Thursday's game that Knebel would be headed to the DL, so the move is not a surprise. Knebel strained his hamstring while throwing a pitch and collapsed almost immediately. There hasn't yet been a timeline reported for Knebel's return. He'll be out until April 16 at minimum but could certainly miss more than that. The Brewers' closer situation is very much up in the air, with Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes, Matt Albers and Jeremy Jeffress all having reasonable claims on the position.