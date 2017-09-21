Brewers' Corey Knebel: Implodes in loss Wednesday

Knebel (1-3) blew his sixth save of the season and earned the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning Wednesday against the Pirates.

It was a night to forget for Knebel. The 25-year-old allowed an inherited baserunner to score and tie the game in the eighth inning on his throwing error before serving up a game-winning, two-run homer to Adam Frazier in the bottom of the ninth inning having recorded no outs. Knebel, who had converted 21 consecutive save opportunities prior to Wednesday night, still owns a shiny 1.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 119:37 K:BB through 71 innings this season.