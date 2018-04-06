Brewers' Corey Knebel: Leaves with leg injury Thursday
Knebel was removed from Thursday's outing against the Cubs after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It was a scary moment as Knebel collapsed at the end of a delivery to Chicago's Tommy La Stella in the ninth inning of Thursday's tilt. Knebel, a 2017 All-Star, immediately grabbed at the back of his left leg before being helped off the field with trainers. He was unable to put any weight on the leg as he left the field. More updates on Knebel's status will be available at the conclusion of Thursday's game.
