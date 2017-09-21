Brewers' Corey Knebel: Likely unavailable Thursday
Knebel likely won't be available Thursday after working the previous three days, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The right-hander imploded Wednesday, blowing his sixth save opportunity of the season. Of course, it broke a 21-game streak of successful tries, so Knebel has acquired a long leash. Still, he's combined for 44 pitches over the last three days, a copious workload for a closer, so he, along with Anthony Swarzak, likely will take a seat. A Brewers save chance could involve a mix of Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes and others, making even speculation for title-hunting daily-transaction players a bit of a quandary.
