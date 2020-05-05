Brewers' Corey Knebel: Limited to side sessions in rehab
Knebel (elbow) has yet to advance beyond throwing bullpen sessions during his rehab program for last year's Tommy John surgery, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
If MLB hadn't suspended its season in mid-March, Knebel indicated that he would likely be in the midst of a rehab assignment at Triple-A San Antonio at this point in the calendar, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed his ability to even face hitters. While Knebel has been throwing "a lot of bullpens" amid baseball's hiatus, he'll still need to pass a few more checkpoints once teams resume training before he's deemed ready for game action. Fortunately for Knebel, the Brewers' healthy pitchers will all have to essentially go through another de facto spring training of their own to get their arms conditioned for game action, so Knebel still projects to be a member of the Milwaukee bullpen whenever the season resumes.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Should be ready when play resumes•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tracking toward early May•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Targeting mid-April return•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Avoids arbitration•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Could throw off mound in January•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Recovery going as planned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Luzardo
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Who benefits from expanded rosters?
Roster expansion is expected for the start of the 2020 season, so which players would benefit?
-
Interesting backups to remember
Who are some players who find themselves on the outside looking in? Here are 10 who bear watching.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What if no minor-league season?
How are prospect call-ups handled if there's no minor-league season? Is there still hope for...