Brewers' Corey Knebel: Limited to side sessions in rehab

Knebel (elbow) has yet to advance beyond throwing bullpen sessions during his rehab program for last year's Tommy John surgery, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

If MLB hadn't suspended its season in mid-March, Knebel indicated that he would likely be in the midst of a rehab assignment at Triple-A San Antonio at this point in the calendar, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed his ability to even face hitters. While Knebel has been throwing "a lot of bullpens" amid baseball's hiatus, he'll still need to pass a few more checkpoints once teams resume training before he's deemed ready for game action. Fortunately for Knebel, the Brewers' healthy pitchers will all have to essentially go through another de facto spring training of their own to get their arms conditioned for game action, so Knebel still projects to be a member of the Milwaukee bullpen whenever the season resumes.