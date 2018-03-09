Brewers' Corey Knebel: Locked in as closer

Knebel has struck out three and has allowed two runs, two hits, a home run and a walk through two innings pitched this spring.

It hasn't been the ideal start to the spring for Knebel, but he has still managed to record half his outs via the strikeout, which is hardly surprising given his 14.9 K/9 a year ago. Knebel is locked into the role of the Brewers' closer to begin the year.