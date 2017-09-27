Brewers' Corey Knebel: Locks down 38th save
Knebel allowed a hit and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 38th save Tuesday against the Reds.
Knebel entered the game with the Brewers clinging to a 7-6 lead in a must-win game against their divisional foes. The closer allowed a single to Joey Votto with one out, but was able to notch a strikeout and induce a flyout to strand the tying run at second base and preserve the victory. It was his first converted save opportunity in a week.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Availability Saturday uncertain•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Likely unavailable Thursday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Implodes in loss Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Strikes out two, earns 37th save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns 36th save with scoreless inning•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Twirls clean inning for 35th save•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...