Brewers' Corey Knebel: Locks down 38th save

Knebel allowed a hit and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 38th save Tuesday against the Reds.

Knebel entered the game with the Brewers clinging to a 7-6 lead in a must-win game against their divisional foes. The closer allowed a single to Joey Votto with one out, but was able to notch a strikeout and induce a flyout to strand the tying run at second base and preserve the victory. It was his first converted save opportunity in a week.