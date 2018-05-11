Brewers' Corey Knebel: Looking like his old self
Knebel struck out two batters and walked one while tossing a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.
Manager Craig Counsell stayed true to his plan to ease Knebel back into action before using him as a closer again, inserting him into the game prior to the ninth inning for the second day in a row. Knebel still had to navigate the top of the Rockies' order, though, and he did so with relative ease. Knebel looked like his old self Thursday, hitting 97 MPH with his fastball and also spotting his curveball well, so Counsell likely will not have any qualms about using him in a save situation next time one arises. Given the way Counsell has managed his bullpen thus far, however, he could still opt to use Josh Hader or even Jeremy Jeffress -- who got the save Thursday -- in that spot.
