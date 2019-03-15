Brewers' Corey Knebel: Looking sharp this spring

Knebel threw 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three batters in Thursday's spring game against the Angels.

Manager Craig Counsell let Knebel extend past an inning Thursday, and he allowed just one runner to reach base via a walk while keeping the opposition off the scoreboard for the fourth time in four appearances this spring. While he has not officially been given the closer's label -- manager Craig Counsell is notorious for avoiding those -- he has been in line to serve in that role since the end of last season, and is all but assured of doing so with fellow relievers Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) likely opening the year on the injured list and Josh Hader providing more value in a multi-situational role.