Brewers' Corey Knebel: Looking sharp this spring
Knebel threw 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three batters in Thursday's spring game against the Angels.
Manager Craig Counsell let Knebel extend past an inning Thursday, and he allowed just one runner to reach base via a walk while keeping the opposition off the scoreboard for the fourth time in four appearances this spring. While he has not officially been given the closer's label -- manager Craig Counsell is notorious for avoiding those -- he has been in line to serve in that role since the end of last season, and is all but assured of doing so with fellow relievers Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) likely opening the year on the injured list and Josh Hader providing more value in a multi-situational role.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Scoreless inning in spring debut•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reaches deal with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Closes door with Jeffress unavailable•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Continues to roll•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records four-out save versus Giants•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Returns from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....