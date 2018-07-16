Brewers' Corey Knebel: Melts down, blows third save

Knebel was charged with his third blown save of the season after giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in the Brewers' 7-6 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

After putting out a fire in the bottom of the eighth, Knebel came back for the ninth with a 5-3 lead. He immediately ran into trouble, allowing the first three batters to reach base. He looked like he might avoid disaster after trading a run for a double-play groundout, but Knebel let in the tying run on David Freese's two-out RBI triple. Knebel has now allowed runs in three of his last five appearances, inflating his season ERA to 3.91.