Knebel was placed on the injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain.

Manager Craig Counsell noted that Knebel -- who has struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery -- has been trying to work through some mechanical issues on the mound, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the skipper believes that might have led to his hamstring injury. It's unclear how long the issue will keep Knebel sidelined, though he'll be eligible to return at the end of the month if he proves ready. Mark Mathias was recalled from the team's satellite camp to take Knebel's place on the roster.