Brewers' Corey Knebel: Moves to 60-day IL

Knebel (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The move has been inevitable for some time as Knebel underwent Tommy John surgery during the first week of April. The 26-year-old has a significant path of recovery and rehab work ahead of him as he looks to return at some point in 2020.

