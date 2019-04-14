Brewers' Corey Knebel: Moves to 60-day IL
Knebel (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The move has been inevitable for some time as Knebel underwent Tommy John surgery during the first week of April. The 26-year-old has a significant path of recovery and rehab work ahead of him as he looks to return at some point in 2020.
