Brewers' Corey Knebel: Nearing return to Milwaukee
Knebel (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch again for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, and could return to the Brewers before the end of the week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Knebel has now tossed back-to-back scoreless appearances for Double-A Biloxi, and will head to Colorado Springs to complete his rehab assignment. The key here will be pitching on back-to-back days, and if everything goes well, the Brewers will be able to add another quality reliever to their bullpen mix before the end of the week. What's unclear is whether or not Knebel will receive save opportunities out of the gates, as manager Craig Counsell has successfully deployed a closer-by-committee approach while Knebel has been on the shelf.
More News
