Brewers' Corey Knebel: Not too sharp this spring
Knebel allowed an unearned run in a one-inning spring training appearance Saturday.
Knebel has not been particularly sharp this spring, allowing five earned runs over 5.1 innings (8.44 ERA) and issuing six free passes. That's a pretty small sample size, and he has allowed just four hits while striking out seven batters, but the walks are mildly concerning given the fact his walk rate increased each of the last two seasons and last year's 1.16 WHIP was not elite. The rest of Knebel's numbers were plenty useful to fantasy owners, though, and he will be in position to provide the same in 2018 -- as long as the base on balls issues end when spring training does.
