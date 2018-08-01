Brewers' Corey Knebel: Not used in save situation

Knebel was not used in a save situation in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.

Knebel was presumably available after throwing just 16 pitches Monday and none the previous two days, but he allowed an earned run Monday for the fifth time in 10 outings, so manager Craig Counsell decided to use Jeremy Jeffress instead, and Jeffress converted the save opportunity. Counsell did say he would have went with Knebel had a couple left-handers been scheduled to bat, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so Knebel certainly has not ceded the closer's duties by any means. However, until he turns things around, he may cede a save chance or two like he did Tuesday.