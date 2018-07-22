Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 12th save

Knebel gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

After blowing a save in his last appearance before the All-Star break, Knebel was back in form in his first action of the second half. He now sports a 3.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB in 26.1 innings on the year.