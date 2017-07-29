Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 18th save Friday

Knebel walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 18th save of the year in a 2-1 win over the Cubs.

The power righty has fanned multiple batters in five of his last six appearances, pushing his K/9 on the season up to 15.8. Knebel's control is still too shaky to consider him among the league's elite closers and has led to five blown saves in his 23 chances, but his 97.1 mph fastball and nasty knuckle-curve continue to bail him out of most of the trouble his walks create.