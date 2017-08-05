Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 21st save Friday

Knebel gave up a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his 21st save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rays.

In nine appearances and nine innings since the All-Star break, Knebel has a dominant 16:4 K:BB that reflects a significant improvement in his control. If he continues to minimize his walks, the 24-year-old could well end up being one of the most valuable closers in baseball over the final two months.

