Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 23rd save Tuesday
Knebel walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Pirates.
He extended his shutout streak to 10 games and 11 innings, and Knebel has converted all seven of his save chances with an 18:5 K:BB over that stretch. The fireballing righty continues to emerge as an elite closer for the Brewers.
