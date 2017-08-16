Play

Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 23rd save Tuesday

Knebel walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Pirates.

He extended his shutout streak to 10 games and 11 innings, and Knebel has converted all seven of his save chances with an 18:5 K:BB over that stretch. The fireballing righty continues to emerge as an elite closer for the Brewers.

